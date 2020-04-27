Remember the hard work and dedication of our teachers, principals, administrators and volunteers next time a referendum is held.
I would like to thank all the hard-working individuals who have put in extra time and work to help with the current situation we call distance learning. The district is also providing lunches, without questions, to anyone who shows up and tells them how many kids they have. No ID or explanation needed. The teachers and principals, as well as the entire school staff, have done a great job making distance learning easy for the kids and manageable for the parents.
Let's remember this hard work next time they come to us for needed funds to help keep out school district great.
I'm all for accountability and oversight, and it should always be required when the district comes to us for our money, but it is clear if we want our schools to be competitive and keep class sizes down and programs functioning, we need to do our part in helping out. We do that with our tax dollars. As tight as things are, they are tight for the schools too.
To the teachers, principals, and staff, thanks again for all the hard work and keep doing what you do.
Michael Quinn
Carver