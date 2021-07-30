As co-presidents of Friends of the Chaska Library, we are writing this letter to thank the community for attending our summer book sale.
Due to the pandemic, we were not able to hold the sale last summer, so we were very happy for the opportunity to do so this year. Special thanks to the city of Chaska and the Chaska Historical Society for sharing the plaza space outside of their buildings for our sale.
Thanks to the Chaska Library staff for assisting our volunteers throughout the sale. Thanks to the dedicated volunteers, including local Boy Scout troops, who helped set up, manage and take down the sale. And most of all, sincere thanks to the community members who share our love of books and came to browse and to buy.
This event reminded us how good it is to be able to gather in-person and celebrate community life.
Molly Koivumaki and Jim Weygand
Friends of the Chaska Library