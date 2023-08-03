For years, downtown Chaska has allowed huge, heavy weighted trucks to pass through downtown along Chaska’s main street of North Chestnut Street (Highway 41). With all of the construction going on in western Carver County the last few years, the truck traffic has increased tremendously. The heavy weighted truck traffic coming from Highway 169 causes traffic backups, increased damage to the road system and increased noise pollution. Quite often these huge construction trucks are seen barreling through red lights.
When my wife and I have traveled south through many small towns like Chaska, we often have seen signs that restricted the size and weight of trucks that can pass through their towns. I have written to the Chaska City Council and mayor (more than once) about how something like this should be done in downtown Chaska. Their only response was “but where will the trucks go?” That’s an interesting response in that the downtown area has been restricted to truck traffic several times in the past couple of years due to construction, but yet the trucks always seemed to find their way.