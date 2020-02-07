Dear Gov. Tim Walz:
I am a concerned parent, community advocate and taxpayer who is very concerned about the current plight of the District 112 Eastern Carver County Schools. As you may be aware, a November referendum did not pass, thus the School Board is grappling with potential budget cuts in the upcoming years. As a result, the closure of East Union Elementary school in Carver is on the table after the 2021-22 school year.
East Union Elementary opened in 1965. Since that time, the board has had closure on the table at least four times. This elementary is not just a school. It is a part of our community and history of our county.
Many of the founding members of Carver County families have attended East Union Elementary. It is such a vital part of this farming community that many emotions are felt at the thought of it closing.
After a School Board meeting and a community meeting last week, I’ve started “Save East Union Elementary School." It has become a movement of community members and concerned parents. Our online petition to keep the school open has 1,500 signatures from local residents. We also have a Facebook page of residents mobilizing into action to keep the school doors from closing.
My personal experience is that all four of my children currently attend East Union. After moving to the district from Florida seeking better schooling for our young children, I’ve never seen such compassion, dedication and enrichment from educators in my past that the faculty at East Union possesses.
Now that the referendum did not pass, the students and teachers are ultimately punished. The model for Eastern Carver County Schools will resemble many Florida schools, without an adequate budget. Schools will be overpopulated and because of that the quality of learning will diminish ultimately affecting test scores and overall parent and student satisfaction. Property values in the area will plummet because Carver County will no longer be the go to place for families to move for a great education for their children.
The referendum not passing and the district making cuts will have a ripple effect. The financial cuts will run deep and it will be years before this community will heal. There is a lot to think about though my passion and work right now is to keep our community school open.
Could the current administration assist me in contacting the board to look at better solutions? At a minimum, I am asking the board to table East Union Elementary until another referendum is on the ballot for the election in November 2021. This way, my group and others can mobilize and have a positive effect on the next referendum to be passed and ensure the board are being good stewards of taxpayer funds.
Could you please help me Gov. Walz and my children and the children of Carver? I look forward to your reply.
John A. Sheridan-Giese
Carver