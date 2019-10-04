The United States has a gun violence problem unlike any of our peer nations.
Most people are moved to hear statistics such as these from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that almost 40,000 people die every year from gun violence, or that it represents the second leading cause of death for our children, or that there has been yet another school or mass shooting.
Also, quite tragic for Minnesota is our very high rate of suicide, as reported by our Department of Public Health. Many of our fellow Minnesotans are working very hard to do something about all of this, while still respecting Second Amendment rights.
Come with me to a Moms Demand Action informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, to learn more, at 7 p.m. at the Chaska Community Center, Community Room (1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska). It is non-partisan, welcoming, and doing wonderful work.
Jodi Holden
Chanhassen