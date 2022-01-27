Sports editor Eric Kraushar:
I appreciate all the time, work, thought and passion you have put in to promote and support the Chaska Hawks and Cubs. I know many fans, athletes, coaches and parents looked forward each week to your info in the Chaska Herald.
Your work helping with the 2021 State Town Ball Tournament program helped make it one of the best ever. You did many interviews during your time at the Herald, but three that I was able to be a part of and remember were:
First your interview with Don Jorissen, “Breakfast with Jackie Robinson.”
Second, your interview with Vince Meuwissen, “It takes a community at Athletic Park.”
And third, the interview with Bud Grant, “The hired gun of town team baseball.”
Eric, you will be missed.
See you at the ballpark.
Editor’s note: The author is a former Cubs player and Chaska Hawks baseball coach.
Dale Welter
Chaska