I am a resident of Chaska employed by American Indian Community Development Corporation-Withdrawal Management, a community-based withdrawal and detoxification center.
We admit people of all races, genders, and walks of life; in the past 12 months we have had approximately 5,000 admissions. We are located at 1800 Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.
AICDC is a nonprofit organization that supports affordable housing projects and works with the homeless. Withdrawal Management is one of AICDC’s programs.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Withdrawal Management always had a good supply of vinyl gloves and a few medical masks. We had to scramble as the pandemic forced us to search for more effective personal protective equipment for our staff and alcohol-based cleaning products and hand sanitizer. As a withdrawal program, we always used high-quality products, but until now, never alcohol-based.
I write this letter to ask for donations of homemade masks for our patients. We go through about 100 masks a week because our patients, many who have no home to go to, take their masks when they are discharged. Over the past five months, more than 25 people have generously donated masks to us, but many of their supplies and resources are now depleted.
If you are willing to donate homemade masks, you may call me at 612-805-7141, which is my cell phone.
I will try to respond quickly and do appreciate any donation that any resident of Carver County, or any other county for that matter, can make to this organization.
Libby Fairchild
Chaska