The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us.
Our Senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster which is blocking progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.
The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote -- especially for people of color.
The filibuster has stopped the beginning of debate from happening on the Freedom to Vote Act. Without the chance to debate, important issues such as this are stalled for partisan politics. The filibuster is a loophole, historically used to block civil rights legislation. The original Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule.
Our senators went to Washington to get things done for us -- their constituents -- and these rules prevent change from happening.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith both support The Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all. Still, they need to hear from you that this is an important concern for their constituents.
Call our senators and tell them to do whatever is necessary to get this bill across the finish line.
Ryan Featherstone
Shakopee