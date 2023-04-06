As an insurance agent, I interact with dozens of folks looking for health care coverage. Rather than listing out the numerous services and benefits that I am all too familiar with, I prefer to let numbers and statistics speak for themselves on the high quality and affordability of Medicare Advantage.

Thirty million seniors and people with disabilities — about half of all those eligible to enroll — choose Medicare Advantage plans. Not only is the program popular, but 94% of the senior voters enrolled are overwhelmingly pleased with their health care coverage, according to a survey conducted by the Coalition for Medicare Choices. Beyond general satisfaction rates, a strong majority of voters have expressed high satisfaction with the overall access and affordability of their medical care.

