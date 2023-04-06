As an insurance agent, I interact with dozens of folks looking for health care coverage. Rather than listing out the numerous services and benefits that I am all too familiar with, I prefer to let numbers and statistics speak for themselves on the high quality and affordability of Medicare Advantage.
Thirty million seniors and people with disabilities — about half of all those eligible to enroll — choose Medicare Advantage plans. Not only is the program popular, but 94% of the senior voters enrolled are overwhelmingly pleased with their health care coverage, according to a survey conducted by the Coalition for Medicare Choices. Beyond general satisfaction rates, a strong majority of voters have expressed high satisfaction with the overall access and affordability of their medical care.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Medicare Advantage is that the program covers many rural, low-income, and underserved communities, serving a 32% more diverse population than original Medicare, according to the survey. Enrollees who are more likely to experience health care barriers are offered better services, better access to care, and better value, which is helping to bridge divides in the world of access to quality care.
Ultimately, the data demonstrates just how much support there is behind Medicare Advantage. As I continue to work with seniors across Minnesota, I will continue to help them find the best plan to fit their needs. I would hope that legislators feel the same way about connecting seniors to the best health care options and that they would fight back against any proposed cuts to the Medicare Advantage program.