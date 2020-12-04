While the final chapter has yet to be written concerning the presidential outcome, there are serious issues that must be addressed in order to ensure voter integrity for the future.
Regardless of where you stand politically, there were significant changes as to how election laws were administered in this last election cycle. These appear to be contrary to Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution. This citation explicitly mandates each state legislature as the only body by which election laws can change.
Historically the states were adamant they did not lose this provision when the federal government was created. This means that secretaries of state, attorneys general, governors, judges, consent decrees, election boards and others, cannot make changes. Yet we see this has been done in many states, including Minnesota. As a result, a variety of lawsuits are pending here and throughout the country.
Presently there are three areas of concern that are currently under scrutiny. These issues fall under civil litigation, criminal violations and failure to follow the U.S. Constitution. Again, only state legislatures can make and alter election law. The U.S. Supreme Court had an opportunity to address these changes a few weeks ago but failed to act. This would have prevented the majority of the current problems.
Ballot inconsistencies are quite evident as a myriad of procedures have been altered, ignored or eliminated, such as: signatures, postal marks, voter identification, party equality on election boards, vouching and ballot harvesting.
In Minnesota, a lengthy 46-day voting season added a seven-day mail delivery extension. Once declared to be segregated, post Election Day ballots were counted and added to the tally. The argument over “disenfranchisement” appears to have created many problematic issues.
The nationwide election process is out of control. Election integrity, regardless of your political affiliation must vastly improve. The ebb and flow of political parties must not be subjected to capricious election law changes, fraud, questionable voting machines and imbedded algorithms.
The “rule of law” with strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution transcends all else and must be followed to ensure that our representative republic remains strong, viable and legitimate.
Joe Polunc
Waconia