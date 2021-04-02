For far too long, Gov. Tim Walz has abused his authority and completely disregarded the separation of powers enshrined in the Minnesota Constitution. During what is now the longest peacetime emergency in state history, Walz has shut down businesses, churches and schools.
Republicans like Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen) will throw up their arms and complain that there’s nothing they can do to stop Walz. He’s perfectly satisfied with allowing the Legislature to remain powerless while Walz assumes all lawmaking authority.
If Greg Boe wanted to stand up for the business owners, churchgoers and students that live in his district, he would sign on to Rep. Erik Mortensen’s (R-Shakopee) Articles of Impeachment against Gov. Walz.
If you agree that Republicans like Boe must support impeachment, sign the impeachment petition at walzimpeachment.com.
Cathy Wirta
Chaska