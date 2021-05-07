There has been a lot of back and forth on this page recently about whether or not recent changes to Georgia's election law make it illegal to give water to voters standing in line. It does. Here is a link to it: www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/201498
On page 73, starting on line 1873, the following language was added: "nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector."
On page 74, starting on line 1887, language was added stating that poll officers are not prohibited from making water available to voters standing in line. However, it does not require them to do so.
It is election law changes like this that make me skeptical of the entire wave of such changes currently sweeping the country.
Howard Goldberg
Chaska