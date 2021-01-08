Goodbye 2020. Don’t let the door hit you in the keister.
It’s a new year, dragging some of the misery of the previous along. Though the new word is vaccine, we have a long way to go. Some folks still can’t abide with the new rules and refuse to act safely and wear a mask. It has something to do with their right to be super spreaders and not care about their fellow man or themselves. It has something to do with their rights and liberties.
There is assisted suicide, that is OK with me; but when you walk around spreading assisted suicide because you think your rights and liberties are being threatened, a line is crossed.
Yes, we all need to make a living, but we need to survive this pandemic first and foremost. What good are you if you run your business, spread the virus, and kill yourself and a couple others while doing it? Did you show everyone how tough and independent you are, or are you showing everyone how foolish you can be?
We are quite lucky. In 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic, our grandparents endured World War I and the pandemic together. More than 675,000 died in the United States while 50 million died worldwide. No vaccine was available and the scientists didn’t know what a virus was.
We have already endured a year of the pandemic. We have maybe six to eight months left and we are home free.
Like a war, this is difficult and taxes us to the limit of our endurance. We have a fresh new year, a new administration, and we need a new attitude.
We will get through this and next time holidays will be more joyful and most of us will still be here, those that play by the rules.
John Curtis
Chanhassen