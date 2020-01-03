I read the “Ruff Patch: Humane Society bouncing back after communication, leadership bumps,” by Amy Felegy (Dec. 5). I would like to share my experience.
One day in March 2017, the Carver Scott Humane Society (CSHS) was having a “Senior Cat Adoption”; I found my sweet Tegan. The staff was so kind and helpful with the adoption, with food and other things I didn’t have — as a disabled senior, I appreciated this very much.
That fall, Tegan was having trouble eating, so I took her to a vet. She needed to have oral surgery. There was no way I could afford it. I called FurKeeps (one of the four pillars of CSHS). They helped me with the veterinary bills and Tegan had her surgery in November 2017. I could not have been more happy. I didn’t want to give her back, but the surgery was too much for my income to handle.
When CSHS moved to its new location on Yellow Brick Road, I applied to be a volunteer. I started February 2019. First, I helped with wellness clinics, then with intakes. Soon I was trained to be a cat socialization volunteer. I am planning to get more involved after the new year.
I love what I do and the staff I work with. I have been treated with respect and my thoughts have been well-received.
Since January 2019, 584 animals have arrived at CSHS and 505 have been adopted into new homes. CSHS currently has 119 foster homes, as well as its cat spaces in the animal wellness center and multiple PetSmart locations.
CSHS receives a lot of animals from animal care and control facilities and other shelters and humane societies; some need medical attention.
Currently, 111 animals are in the care of CSHS and all of those bills are covered by donations. When one considers the moves in the past few years, getting settled into new environments, hiring staff and searching for responsible volunteers, it seems to me they have been doing pretty well.
I want to share a word from Stacy McDonald, newly hired executive director: “That’s the thing about working in animal welfare — it’s not just Grinch hearts that can grow three sizes. You have no idea you are capable of so much love. For me, that love is not limited to the pets in our care. I often say I started working in this field because of the animals, but I’ve stayed for so long (more than 20 years) because of the people. People who care about animals are the best people to work with and for.”
The staff care so much they share their offices with cats. The staff and volunteers make CSHS great. I hope you will consider becoming part of the CSHS family by donating or volunteering.
Jeann Marie Buckbee
Chaska