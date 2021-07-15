One of my many hobbies is to sit on my deck and look at the circumpolar stars.
The middle star, between the bowl and the handle (Megrez) is the dimmest star, but over the last months it has just about disappeared from naked-eye view. Of course I Googled it and, with about four steps, finally closed in on a possible explanation.
Its brightness of 3.3 magnitude has not changed. There was speculation about dust clouds around that star which have a small effect. People in Great Britain worked on why, and at about the 25th comment one came up with this theory I like:
COVID restrictions have reduced air pollution. In places like Chaska, light pollution from the city (mostly western suburbs) now is added to our skies and we cross the threshold of naked-eye visibility.
Just thought you might like to know.
Doug Schanzenbach
Chaska