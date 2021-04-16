I would like to see an end to the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. It was not part of the original Senate rules. It was put in place in the Jim Crow area, when racist southern senators used it to delay passage of important civil rights legislation.
The filibuster blocks deliberation and progress on important issues facing the American people. Senators no longer hold the floor, talking-until-they-drop. It is now a stealth tool of obstruction. Any senator can signal an objection and suddenly the Senate has to clear a 60-vote threshold.
Many issues you may care about are likely to be held hostage by the filibuster. If the filibuster rule is changed, we have a real chance at voting rights and campaign finance reform, immigration reform, gun safety, raising the minimum wage, action on climate change, police accountability and racial justice.
Our senators should end the filibuster, and do the job that we, their constituents, sent them to Washington to do: legislate.
David Michaelson
Chaska