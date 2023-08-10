112% Kindness is a student-led volunteering club based in District 112 since 2020!
We have done a lot of community service projects in the past, like a park clean up, food drives, positive chalk art and more — and we aim to do much more in the future.
Education is very important and we would love to provide an equal learning opportunity to all the students in our district by making sure they have the supplies they need for the up-coming school year. But, we need some help to ensure that all students in the district get the supplies they need.
Currently, we are doing our fourth annual school supplies drive so we can help the students in the district who might not be able to afford supplies for this school year. Right now, we have five schools in the district that need our help with supplies for students.
With your help, we will be able to give all five schools what they need! Please consider donating to our gofundme: gofund.me/40fc614c.
We accept new/gently used backpacks, calculators and other unused items, such as notebooks, folders, pencil cases, pencils, crayons and markers.
For more information on the school supplies drive or our club, visit our website 112percentkindness.weebly.com or our social media pages @112kindness.
Thank you for your support to help create an equal learning opportunity for all students! Remember, one simple act of kindness can change a person's life!
Davi Moss, Sienna White, Norah Cleath and Lauren Petrie
Chaska High School students