I was hoping the school referendum would pass, but it didn't.

Until we vote again, I have a thought for saving money and programs that may have to be slashed. Utilize our existing infrastructure as the private sector would, for a full day instead of 6-1/2 hours.

This could be set up as a trial basis for one elementary classroom, which instead of class from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., the classroom would have two different classes, one from 6:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. (with lunch at home), and the next one from 12:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (with lunch at home).

This set-up might be advantageous for families that utilize the before school or after-school club care or have early or late risers.

Why use daycare when your child could actually be in school? The school district would have to hire another teacher for the dual classroom, but no new infrastructure would be required. Just a thought.

Kevin Wendland

Chaska

