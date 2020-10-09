As a commissioner candidate for District 5, who has known and respected Commissioner James Ische for 30-plus years, I was surprised by his letter to the editor comments on Sept. 24.
I remember quite vividly two years ago when Jim and another commissioner sat me down and encouraged me to run for Jim’s seat because he knew he was retiring. I was quite honored and respected his vision for seeking out a qualified candidate to run for commissioner in District 5.
I feel both District 5 commissioner candidates, myself, and my opponent, understand and respect the rich agricultural history of District 5 and want to preserve it.
I have been fortunate to be married to Janet for 27 years, who grew up on an active dairy farm in Benton Township. Our Barn Quilt Tour business has opened the county to hundreds of individuals, across the state, to experience what Carver County has to offer.
In Jim’s letter, he gives a negative impression of my campaign photos with “old dairy barns.” This is particularly disappointing, as one of my main campaign pictures is of Janet’s family farm/barn, that we are working hard to restore. This “old dairy barn” is representative of the dairy history and agricultural importance we are trying to preserve within the county.
Also, my campaign photos, the backgrounds and their locations are a result of my supporters. Yes, some of these photos show a cornfield or a silo in the background because this is where they live and are a part of District 5.
Jim, we would like to thank you for your 24 years of service to Carver County and wish you and Pam the best in your retirement.
John and Janet Fahey
Norwood Young America