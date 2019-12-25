Thank you Chanhassen Villager for the “Merry Christmas” front page of your Dec. 19 edition that included a beautiful local picture from our Arboretum and the Luke 2 Christmas message from the King James Bible.
In a time when most all media outlets, companies, businesses, schools and, sadly, most all of us as individuals have cowardly shrunken away from any public acknowledgement of God and our faiths, your public Christmas greeting was a breath of fresh air.
Thank you for having the courage to wish your readers a merry Christmas and share the Christmas message from Luke 2 in such a non-threatening and respectful way.
You publicly claimed the promise that our Lord and Savior gave us in Matthew 10, verse 32. Thank you.
As we enter the new decade of the 2020s, let us hope that we as a country and we as individuals follow your good example and be courageous enough and have a strong enough faith to be willing to share our hope with gentleness and respect with the people around us.
Merry Christmas and a blessed new year everyone!
Randy Christy
Chanhassen