I want to take this occasion to recognize and thank retiring Police Chief Scott Knight for all the wonderful leadership and service he has provided in and for our community of Chaska.
Chaska had a great chief in Greg Schol. I for one was concerned about who could replace him when he announced his retirement. That concern did not last very long after Knight was appointed.
When I am asked to explain my strong admiration for Knight, my response always identifies a special quality that he brings to a very difficult job. That quality is found in the morality he always brings into the performance of his work.
Thank you Knight for a job so well done and your modeling to our community.
John F. Stapleton
Chaska