I just want to take the time to say thank you again to the many individuals who work so hard for our city of Chaska.
Driving through town is really amazing, seeing the beauty all around us and the care that is given to our city streets, and parks with flowers in full bloom looking just grand.
Thank you to all those individuals who are involved in city planning, those who have tireless hours through hard work during our hot summers and icy winters.
Each of you make it a lovely city to live in. You are appreciated!
Patty Schlader
Chaska