On behalf of the residents of Auburn Manor in Chaska, we would like to extend our greatest appreciation to all who helped to make our Christmas special!
We all have experienced the effects that COVID has had on us socially and emotionally. This Christmas the community of Chaska has abundantly wrapped themselves around our Auburn community. Sending cards, notes, goodies, gifts, poinsettias, prayers and blessings our way. None of them have gone without great appreciation!
School groups, Boy and Girl Scout troops, 4-H clubs, Lions clubs, churches, individuals young and old all came together. Hand-colored pictures, personal notes, hand-tied blankets and prayer shawls! Individuals we have had no previous connection with, were sharing the true meaning of Christmas with us.
To our volunteers who have gone out of their way to help us with shopping and spreading cheer to all including our staff. All your efforts are appreciated. We miss you!
Blessing, protection and peace.
Amy Myers
Therapeutic Recreation Director