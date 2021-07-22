Bountiful Basket

Bountiful Basket Food Shelf manager Brittany Waulters accepts a $10,000 check from Carver County Lions Club President Dean Nelson.

 Submitted photo

The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, serving the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria, thanks the Carver Lions Club for their $10,000 donation.

The food shelf is open every day of the week except Thursday and is open the first and third Saturday morning of each month. Over 1,200 individuals each month are accommodated with nearly 25,000 pounds of food.

Area residents are reminded that produce from their backyard gardens is very welcome and can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thank you for reaching out to help your neighbors and friends who are in need.

Tom Redman

Chair

Bountiful Basket Food Shelf

Events