The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, serving the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria, thanks the Carver Lions Club for their $10,000 donation.
The food shelf is open every day of the week except Thursday and is open the first and third Saturday morning of each month. Over 1,200 individuals each month are accommodated with nearly 25,000 pounds of food.
Area residents are reminded that produce from their backyard gardens is very welcome and can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thank you for reaching out to help your neighbors and friends who are in need.
Tom Redman
Chair
Bountiful Basket Food Shelf