Thanks to so many outstanding persons who helped to rescue my cat, BJ, after she got out of her crate in the Petco parking lot around noon on Sunday, July 18.
You took heroic efforts to stop traffic, surround cars she was under, and find ways to grab her.
BJ turned 11 years old on July 28. I may not have her with me without you. She came with pet mom Billy that day.
So me and her kitty mom are thankful many times a day when we are with BJ, for rescuing the sweet big black cat.
Dianne Petersen
Cologne