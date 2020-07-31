I’m going to make this short and sweet.
I simply want to thank the Chaska City Council for taking the step on Monday, July 20, to approve a resolution to send a message to our legislators that we want to get big money out of politics. The resolution passed unanimously, so thank you Taylor Hubbard, Jon Grau, McKayla Hatfield, Mike Huang and Mayor Mark Windschitl.
The Supreme Court decision, Citizens United, said that corporations have the same right to free speech as people, and opened the floodgates for corporations, PACs, and Super PACs to pour money into our election system.
The only way to overturn the Citizens United decision is to pass a 28th Amendment to the Constitution, stating that corporations are not people, and we want the right to regulate political spending and campaign financing.
So, thank you, Chaska City Council for sending a clear message to our Minnesota House and Senate that Chaska wants a 28th Amendment to overturn Citizens United. I look forward to the day when we can enjoy a system where our elected officials spend their time representing us, and not fundraising.
Nancy Haaheim
Chaska