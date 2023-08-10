To the wonderful people of Chaska:
Thank you for the help we received when we found ourselves separated from our daughter on a family jog while visiting friends on Aug. 2. A police officer was nearby when we realized she wasn't in our sight. He quickly came to our aide as did many passersby.
Thank you to every wonderful person on the trail and sidewalks who helped us look, especially to Ms. Castleman, who offered our daughter the use of her cell phone so that we could be reunited safely. To the officers directly helping us, thank you for your calm and care: Panning, Duzan, Rinehardt and Meyers.
People of Chaska: you are in fantastic hands with your police department and you have honest neighbors ready to lend a hand. We are grateful to God and to you!