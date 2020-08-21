The Carver Lions held their second Red Cross Blood Drive of 2020 and it was an amazing success! We had a completely full reservation schedule and managed to collect a wonderous, life-saving blood supply for the Red Cross. Considering the current COVID situation, the necessity for masks and the social distancing requirements, it was wonderful to see the outpouring of support by new and established donors. I thank you all for your selfless contribution to our society!
I would also like to specifically thank Corky Jochum of Chaska for her effort in making this a success. Corky stayed in contact with me before the event, came out to donate blood and remained onsite for the rest of the day helping to greet and register our donors. She was a wonderful addition to our group of volunteers. Our group of Carver Lions volunteers was comprised of Bill Buckingham, Keith Wickenhauser and Dean Nelson. I’m proud to serve my community alongside these guys and the rest of our caring Carver Lions.
Phil Hamlin
Carver Lions