On Dec. 4, the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 participated in the Hometown Holiday event held the first Saturday in December in historic downtown Chaska.
Our Unit held a bake sale, silent auction, sold sloppy joes and provided concertina Christmas music in the afternoon along with music by the band “73 Paces'' in the evening.
After the tree lighting ceremony in City Square Park our mayor, a Sons of the American Legion member, invited everyone to the Chaska Legion across from the park for the evening’s event. A great time was enjoyed by all.
We want to thank everyone who came out and supported our Auxiliary. It is because of you that we are able to contribute to the continuing needs of our community and for our veterans’ projects.