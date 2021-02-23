We would like to thank the many firefighters and first responders who worked through the night, early on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in temperatures more than 20 degrees below zero, to control and extinguish the fire that destroyed our machine shop.
The Carver and Chaska fire departments were joined by firefighters from Cologne, Victoria, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Norwood Young America, Waconia, Jordan, Hamburg, Belle Plaine and Chanhassen, along with Ridgeview Ambulance, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Henning Excavating.
We are so very grateful for your service and appreciate your work that night more than words can say.
We also thank our faithful friends and caring neighbors who have reached out to us during this difficult time. We appreciate all of you!
Jeff Lenzen, Steve Lenzen, Marilyn Lenzen
Dahlgren Township