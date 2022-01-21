On Nov. 2, an ailment brought my wife, Kathy, to the hospital, where the magnificent staff saved her life.
Her next stop was Benedictine St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee, Minnesota’s first alternative care site. The location, with assistance from the Minnesota National Guard, seeks to alleviate hospital capacity concerns and staff shortages caused by COVID-19.
I want to share the experience because I think that most people do not know how serious our healthcare crisis is. I would not have known without the experience of recent weeks.
Minnesota Gov. Walz has sent the National Guard to support healthcare all over the state. We benefited from their help.
Why does healthcare need help? Because anti-vaccine propaganda has filled all Minnesota hospital and recovery beds with virus victims. If one breaks a leg, suffers burns, or has heart issues, as I do, we have to search for and delay care.
Though my heart surgeon wanted to see me, the virus caused us to settle for telephone consulting. Some people simply can not get help.
My wife was perfectly fit and strong most of her life. In early October she outpaced me on walks at the Arboretum. She was the outdoor handyman of our house. Her recovery from being confined to bed includes regaining strength, balance and agility. Wheelchair to walker, before free-standing.
I have viewed all stages of recovery in the halls of St. Gertrude’s. Two other patients are now friends for life – one has achieved independence after months of recovery from the same condition as my wife. Other new friends for life include a National Guard first lieutenant and a lieutenant colonel.
The main reason I am writing this is to thank the entire healthcare system, the governor, and the National Guard. Everyone from housekeeping to the surgeon has been magnificent.
Bob Perschmann
Chaska