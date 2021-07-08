The 2021 legislative session may have needed to go into overtime, but the wait has been worth it for those who rely on U.S. Highway 212 in Carver County and beyond.
Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our area legislators: Sen. Julia Coleman, Rep. Jim Nash, Rep. Greg Boe, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, and the leadership of Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Scott Newman, funding needed to complete the four-lane expansion of Highway 212 was included in the Omnibus Transportation Budget bill just passed by the legislature.
The one remaining five-mile, two-lane bottleneck between Cologne and Norwood Young America needs to be expanded to improve safety and provide a continuous four-lane highway. This critical U.S. highway serves 22,000 square miles of rural Minnesota and South Dakota and is the primary connector for 65 major freight generators, serving travelers from 74 of 87 counties. The roadway, which was originally constructed in 1929, carries more than 1,300 trucks daily.
The cost of improving the segment from Cologne to Norwood Young America is $59.4 million. While some of the needed funding had been identified through local, state and federal funding, we still faced a $25 million funding gap. Our area legislators were able to convince colleagues in both the House and Senate to include $25 million in trunk highway bonds specifically for U.S. Highway 212 so we can finally realize the improvements needed, including safety upgrades near Bongards where there have been too many fatalities.
Currently, work is being done to expand Highway 212 between Carver and Cologne. Now we know we can look forward the job being completed in the coming years with a modern, four-lane highway all the way out to Norwood Young America. This accomplishment demonstrates the great that things that can be done when elected officials at all levels of government work together, in a bipartisan manner, in the best interests of businesses and residents in our area.
Randy Maluchnik
Chaska