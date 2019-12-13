I’ve been wanting to write about this since just before the election, but I didn’t want to taint this great Hawks football season. I had to wait for this to play out to its happy result.
I feel that a great deal of the district’s racial issues started and were a result of the black out Super Fan event, where a couple of kids painted their faces black. My stepson, Jake Weimiller, and his pals, started the Super Fan club years ago, and he is disappointed by the events that arose from this intended fun in support of school spirit.
I mentioned this recently on one of the local Facebook groups, talking with members of some local activist groups, and I thought the district did us a disservice by treating the kids as if they had all done terrible things.
The better approach would have been to have used the Super Fan club to have a black and white out event. Have the kids paint their faces black, white, with stars or stripes or CHS. Let them be creative. Get parents involved. Have the band play something like Michael Jackson’s "Black or White" at halftime, or a more hip song of that nature the kids might know more. And I guarantee we would have had a massive turnout in support of this, and it might have even had national news coverage as a new way to take on these issues.
When we only look to the negative, and try to cover ourselves against lawsuits, and try to falsely blame our whole area for the mistakes of a few, we only make the problem worse. I expect our education system to know this.
The right move, is to flip this over. Turn the negative to a positive, and show there was never any intent to harm with a black out. It’s a school color, and a school pride matter. And I get that there’s an ugly history there. But our kids today, many of them, their heroes are black. We see them emulate these heroes all the time. It is a different time and a different day. Let’s turn the page on this.
We should have flipped this immediately. Look at "My Cause My Cleats" vs what Colin Kaepernick does. MCMC’s a positive approach to highlight issues.
The district failed our children when they had the assembly and tried to basically lay blame on all of them. That’s how these kids saw this. Mine did. This could have been solved for the price of some face paint and some creative thought.
That’s why the referendum failed. Many had spread the word. We are not who you say we are.
John Brunette
Chaska