If you have a Minnesota driver's license, here is a heads up for a new requirement. The name on your license must be identical to the name on your Social Security card.
I started working at a very young age. When I asked my mommy for advice as I filled out the application for Social Security she said, “Do it yourself Bobby!” Well I decided to be sophisticated and call myself Bob.
Many decades later, I got a Medicare account, which caused me to momentarily lose my health insurance because apparently I lied when I said I was Robert. The quick way to fix that was to identify myself as “Bob.”
This year I forgot to renew my driver’s license early, as I have done since the 1960s. Turns out I no longer exist.
Minnesota is on the noble quest of improving identity procedures. No license for me until I straighten out who the heck I am — Bob Henry or Robert Henry, never mind the junior.
All this takes time, information and money. The virus has altered procedures. My case is following steps. When it’s over my license, Social Security, Medicare and passport will match.
Thanks to Jenny at the Chaska license bureau for her kind help. No it’s not done yet. When it is I should be good for the rest of my life, which is not saying much.
Take Bobby’s advice and take care of your license renewal early. Last I heard Chaska was known for an abundance of nicknames.
Robert Perschmann
Chaska