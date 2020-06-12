Once again the editorial written by Ben Carter takes the focus off black people and places it on other people ("Mindset needs to shift for real change to occur"). Other people who already have the privileges and rights that he is wishing for all.
This is not about other people, it is about black people. Black people are the ones being killed, not other people. Other people, i.e., people that are not a minority, are not being killed like animals, shot down like wild game. And in George Floyd's case, a 200-pound man put all his body weight on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Every time with Black Lives Matter, people rush in and take the focus off of black people fighting for their rights by coming in with All Lives Matter. Just like the Chaska Herald allowed Ben Carter to do in his commentary.
Roxanne Muchko
Chaska