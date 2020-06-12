letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

Once again the editorial written by Ben Carter takes the focus off black people and places it on other people ("Mindset needs to shift for real change to occur"). Other people who already have the privileges and rights that he is wishing for all.

This is not about other people, it is about black people. Black people are the ones being killed, not other people. Other people, i.e., people that are not a minority, are not being killed like animals, shot down like wild game. And in George Floyd's case, a 200-pound man put all his body weight on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Every time with Black Lives Matter, people rush in and take the focus off of black people fighting for their rights by coming in with All Lives Matter. Just like the Chaska Herald allowed Ben Carter to do in his commentary.

Roxanne Muchko

Chaska

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you