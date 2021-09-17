This is in response to Dave TenEyck letter to the editor ("Why not build tunnel under Hwy 41," Sept. 2).
This isn't Mayberry anymore. I believe we have plenty of stoplights in downtown Chaska to make sure a pedestrian can safely cross from one street to another, and with the building of the new 212, the traffic of downtown Chaska has decreased.
As for a better use of tax dollars I still believe raising 41 where the river floods over almost every year would be more beneficial.
My reference to the beauty of downtown Chaska was in the taking away of Firemen's Park (corner of 41 and old 212) for business opportunities that was something that can never be replaced.
Also, we have already experienced the drug and homeless situation, as reported in the Chaska Herald newspaper. Wouldn't tax dollars to find homes for the homeless and rehab for drug offenders be of better use to help them than a tunnel?
I agree with you on the Jonathan pathways being beautiful. Chaska has done a great job in blending the pathways into the environment for all to enjoy.
I have lived in Chaska for over 40 years and moved here from the cities for that hometown feeling and I hope it can always retain its beauty.
Ruth Lukkari
Chaska