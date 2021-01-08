I would like to acknowledge and thank the city of Chaska for the care and attention they provide for their senior citizens!
The Chaska Cares Team and our Chaska Police Department Community Response Team (CERT) delivered goodie bags to our building (The Landing) and hung them to the door handles. A week earlier we received bags of fresh food.
I feel very fortunate to have been a citizen of Chaska for the last nine years — the thought and care for the senior citizens is outstanding! Thank you!
Cathy Barnett
Chaska