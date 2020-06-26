One thing about coronavirus is how differently it affects people of different ages. From recent data on the Minnesota COVID-19 website, it was possible to construct this table:
Age range: cases; deaths; % of deaths
- 0-5: 609; 0; 0%
- 6-19: 2,269; 0; 0%
- 20-29: 5,788; 2; 0.03%
- 30-39: 6,178; 9 0.15%
- 40-49: 4,870; 14; 0.29%
- 50-59: 4,312; 62; 1.44%
- 60-69: 2,647; 149; 5.63%
- 70-79: 1,507; 254; 16.85%
- 80-89: 1,440; 446; 30.97%
- 90-99: 797; 338; 42.40%
- 100+: 44; 24; 54.55%
As a 70-year-old person who is immune-compromised for chemotherapy, my risk is large and my best survival strategy is to avoid all exposure. The hooey regarding not wearing a mask has not been helpful. This table suggests that many lives could be saved by providing those over 50 and other vulnerable people with an N95 mask,
This country has about 4% of the world population, and 27% of the cases and deaths. We are the worst in the world.
Countries that did better than average halted the epidemic by using masks that are effective in filtering virus particles. They identified and quarantined virus carriers in their countries without needing vaccine. Then it finally made sense to require any new people who entered their country to quarantine.
If building a wall, it is best to be on the right side of it.
Doug Schanzenbach
Chaska