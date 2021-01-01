Three cheers for the Southwest News Media front page heralding Christmas!
I've noticed for several years you have printed a cheerful photo and quoted the Bible to celebrate the joy brought to all people through the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord. I appreciate that you make such an effort to underscore this holiday as a vast part of our community believes it central to their Christian foundation.
As we ring in the new year may we join with the angels in proclaiming "Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward all." Luke 2:14.
Merry Christmas Chaska Herald!
Thomas Keenan
Chaska