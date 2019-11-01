letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

In response to Vince Beaudette’s paid ad in last week’s paper, I’m asking all voters in the ECCS community to avoid distractions from and misrepresentations of the work being done today and in the future to serve students.

The three questions on the ballot are clear. The first is an operating levy to pay for ongoing educational programs and support for those programs.

The second is a bond request for a new elementary school on district-owned land, deferred maintenance and repair on buildings across the district and a larger bus garage (and can only pass with approval of the previous question).

The third is to renew an existing technology levy (no tax increase) supporting school security systems, technology for students and staff, and related training and support.

Chris Commers

President

Chaska Education Association

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you