In response to Vince Beaudette’s paid ad in last week’s paper, I’m asking all voters in the ECCS community to avoid distractions from and misrepresentations of the work being done today and in the future to serve students.
The three questions on the ballot are clear. The first is an operating levy to pay for ongoing educational programs and support for those programs.
The second is a bond request for a new elementary school on district-owned land, deferred maintenance and repair on buildings across the district and a larger bus garage (and can only pass with approval of the previous question).
The third is to renew an existing technology levy (no tax increase) supporting school security systems, technology for students and staff, and related training and support.
Chris Commers
President
Chaska Education Association