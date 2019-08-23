letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
I recently read in the Minneapolis paper an article about a young martial arts fighter.

Nate Kosberg, 26, suffered a significant brain injury during a Muay Thai bout at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

He is said to have a very long road to recovery, he underwent surgery.

Minnesota’s Office of Combative Sports does not sanction Muay Thai. I wonder if the people in attendance who purchased tickets to this event feel any responsibility for Mr. Kosberg’s current condition.

Combative sports “entertainment” would not occur without the promise of a paycheck which purchased tickets provide.

It is time to ban legalized mutual assault in Minnesota.

Let us make this a state that values the human condition.

Phil Simard

Chaska

