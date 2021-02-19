On Thursday, Feb. 11, I took a shortcut through the Kohl’s parking lot in Chaska, not realizing the entire parking lot had not been snow-plowed. I became stuck in the snow, unable to move my car.
After realizing my mistake, I called an auto service to help to extract me from the snow. It was bitterly cold, and the scheduler could not give me a time when I may be assisted. I had my 97-year-old dad with me, and I worried I may eventually run out of gas if I kept the car warm or that he would become too cold if I turned the car off.
I was deciding what to do next when a black SUV stopped about 30 feet behind me. I walked to the car and explained my situation to the man. He stated that he had nothing in the car to pull me out, but he would drive to my car to assess the situation.
Initially, he thought he might be able to flatten the snow behind me so I could back out. After a few seconds he realized that would not work and said he would drive around the corner to Home Depot, buy a chain and pull me out.
In no time, this good Samaritan returned with a newly purchased chain, and pulled me to a plowed section of the parking lot. I offered to pay him for the chain and his kindness, but he would not consider it. He said he had been wrestling with how he could help people more and I provided him the opportunity to show a little kindness. He felt privileged to help me.
He drove off and I did not have the opportunity to ask his name.
Sir, if you read this, you restored my faith in the goodness of strangers. I have seen so much divisiveness, selfishness, and lack of kindness this past year,
I was overwhelmed by your words even more than by your action. You will never know how much you touched my soul and heart.
Dorina Tipton
Chanhassen