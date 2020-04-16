letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
As we observe National Volunteer Week (April 19-25), Auburn Homes and Services would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful team of volunteers for all they do to serve our residents and assist our staff.

Although our internal volunteer program has temporarily been paused, we continue to have volunteers donating time and talent in many ways outside of our building.

Volunteers are making face masks, building birdhouses, and dropping off other items to continue to connect with individuals and build community.

Our volunteers are protecting themselves and, at the same time, they are protecting us. I know that we will be ready to return to volunteering when the time is right.

Our volunteers have given us the priceless gifts of their love and kindness. Please know that we genuinely appreciate and value your commitment of service and generosity.

You are a treasure to Auburn Homes and Services and our community. Thank you.

Ellen Cleath

Volunteer Coordinator

Auburn Homes and Services

