Regarding the article last week about "Cooper's to close?"
If the people of Chaska and surrounding area would shop there, he can stay open.
I love to shop there. It's close and employees are very friendly.
Only Cooper's will ask you if you want paper or plastic bags. They bag your groceries and sometimes they carry them out and say a friendly "Thank you for shopping at Cooper's."
It's sad to read about the financial trouble. We need to help him "bounce back." So let's all of us try to keep Cooper's in Chaska.Isabel Kroening
Chaska