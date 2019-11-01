Thank you to all the great donors who donated blood on Oct. 21. We had a total of 92 units of blood.
We had two significant gallon donors — Brad Flaagan, 10 gallons, and Dick Wermerskirchen, 13 gallons. Good going, guys.
Thanks also to Jim Fink for making the delicious chili and the Lions Club who supply the ingredients for the chili. The chili is always a treat for our donors. Thanks also to the local business for the donation of the “Give a pint, get a pint” coupons and all the other great Chaska sponsors.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who work throughout the day starting with helping the Red Cross with setting up their equipment and taking down tables at the end of the day and the volunteers who are there during the day.
The next Chaska bloodmobile is Feb. 17, 2020. Hope to see you there.
Linda Worm and Sharon Siegle
Co-chairs, Blood Drive