I appreciated Leo Parvis's article on critical race theory in last week's Chaska Herald ("Don't panic about critical race theory," July 29).
I've seen a lot of references to CRT lately, but most of what I've seen has been emotionally and politically charged without a lot of detail about what it actually is. Dr. Parvis's article provided useful detail and perspective.
I especially appreciated one of the definitions that he presented, attributed to Kevin Cokley, "that racism is not simply acts of individual bias or prejudice, but rather is embedded in institutions, politics and legal systems." A good example of this is the continued existence of racial covenants on the legal titles of homes in Minneapolis. They were introduced in the 1910s and were not outlawed until the 1960s. Though they are no longer enforceable, the titles of many homes in Minneapolis still contain racial covenants. See www2.minneapolismn.gov/government/departments/attorney/just-deeds/.
Again, thanks for this thoughtful and informed article. I look forward to seeing Dr. Parvis's upcoming article about the 1619 Project.
Howard Goldberg
Chaska