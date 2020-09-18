The Veterans of Foreign Wars a fraternal organization, a nonprofit veterans service organization, a 501(c)(3), with an exclusive membership of only U.S. veterans of a conflict on foreign soil. Therefore, and according to our charter, since 1899, the VFW does not endorse any candidate for public office. Never have, do not and never will.
This is in direct response to a letter "Understands needs of veterans" in the Sept. 3 edition of the Chaska Herald.
While all members are encouraged to vote, and most do so, the VFW is an apolitical organization. The Veterans of Foreign Wars participation in local, state or federal politics consists of writing letters, calling or in-person talks with legislators on all levels encouraging or demanding action on bills or laws affecting veterans and their families.
As far as the many resources for veterans, they are available through the VFW and the other veterans service groups all throughout Carver County, especially our Carver County Veterans Service office. All of which are readily available to all veterans.
For the writer of the letter, you are invited to our VFW Post 1791 to join a great veterans service organization. Just remember to bring your DD-214.
Editor's note: The author served in the U.S. Army (Sgt-p), Vietnam veteran (1967-1968); life member VFW; life member Military Order of the Cootie; life member Vietnam Veterans of America; member American Legion; member of Disabled American Veterans.
Richard J. Daniels
VFW Post 1791 Commander
Chaska