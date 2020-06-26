A Minnesota politician recently withdrew from party consideration as a vice presidential candidate, suggesting that the party's presumed presidential nominee should choose a "woman of color."
This strikes me as an insult; an insult to black people, implying that they would vote for a presidential candidate because the running mate was a black person; an insult to women, implying that they would vote for a presidential candidate because the running mate was a woman.
In my opinion, voting for someone because of their race is just as biased as voting against someone because of their race; and voting for someone because of their gender is just as biased as voting against someone because of their gender.
I will vote for the team that I believe is best qualified to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, remembering that the vice presidential candidate could unexpectedly become the Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces.
Stephen R. Schmidt
Chaska