letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

A Minnesota politician recently withdrew from party consideration as a vice presidential candidate, suggesting that the party's presumed presidential nominee should choose a "woman of color."

This strikes me as an insult; an insult to black people, implying that they would vote for a presidential candidate because the running mate was a black person; an insult to women, implying that they would vote for a presidential candidate because the running mate was a woman.

In my opinion, voting for someone because of their race is just as biased as voting against someone because of their race; and voting for someone because of their gender is just as biased as voting against someone because of their gender.

I will vote for the team that I believe is best qualified to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, remembering that the vice presidential candidate could unexpectedly become the Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces.

Stephen R. Schmidt

Chaska

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you