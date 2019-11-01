In the recently published letter written by DeeDee Kahring, director of Finance and Operations titled "Why the difference with referendum totals?" Ms. Kahring outlines two ways the referendum can be calculated, blames the editor for revealing the higher cost, cites compliance with ballot language and consistency with past practices.
Voters deserve to have all the information to make informed decisions. The school district did not communicate in any means the total cost of this referendum or what all the terms were in one place, until it was revealed in the local paper.
Ms. Kahring did not disclose Question 1 would give her department the ability to increase the amount collected annually. $211.7 million is the starting cost.
Question 3 is not a simple renewal of an expiring levy. This question asks for more money through extending the duration from 6 to 10 years.
Last, the reference to the drop of property tax compared to years past lacks explanation of how that change came to be and how this referendum impacts that.
Gwen Michael
Chanhassen