After reading the letter to your newspaper titled "Voting: Let's stand up for our democracy," (March 25) by Tracy Leggett, I have a few comments.
Although Tracy is obviously a Democrat and I am a Republican, I will try to make this as nonpolitical as possible.
First, I do not believe that voter fraud is "not an issue" as she stated. There definitely has been voter fraud going on for ages in our country. Sadly, it appeared to be right out in the open during this last election. The evidence was both accepted and more often rejected without anyone investigating the allegations, many of which had signed affidavits by witnesses.
I believe that we do need to change our voting laws to make sure everyone who can legally vote has that chance. The crux of this is the word legally. How can we make sure that whoever is voting is a U.S. citizen without some kind of ID?
The claim that minorities, low income and the elderly are at a disadvantage because many of them don't drive and therefore do not have a driver's license to show is quite offensive. There are many other forms of ID that can be shown if someone truly wants to vote. The idea that Republicans try to make it difficult for these groups is ridiculous.
HR1 wants to eliminate any kind of voter ID. An illegal immigrant will be able to vote as long as they have registered. If found out, usually years later, that they weren't a U.S. citizen they can't be prosecuted as there is a provision in HR1 stating so. Basically, millions of noncitizens could vote without worrying about being exposed.
Many of the changes in the HR1 bill is all about being able to vote with as little difficulty as possible. I agree with that. I just don't agree with allowing people to vote without somehow proving who they are.
Jean Giles
Chaska